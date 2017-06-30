JR East looks to debut new shinkansen...

JR East looks to debut new shinkansen test model capable of running at 360 kph in 2019

East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday that it will introduce in spring 2019 a 10-car test train, dubbed ALFA-X, with the aim of developing a next-generation shinkansen model.

Chicago, IL

