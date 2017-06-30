Japan's population falls for eighth s...

Japan's population falls for eighth straight year but number of foreign residents rises

The Japan Times

Japan's population - excluding foreign residents - fell last year at the fastest pace since the current survey started in 1968 as the number of births fell below 1 million, government data showed Wednesday. As of Jan. 1, the number of Japanese people dropped a record 308,084 from a year earlier to 125,583,658.

