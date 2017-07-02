Japan's 2016 Land Prices Up, Led by B...

Japan's 2016 Land Prices Up, Led by Big Gains in Cities - Government Survey

11 hrs ago

Land prices in major Japanese cities such as Tokyo and Osaka rose in 2016 by more than 10 percent, lifting nationwide prices for a second year in a row, a government survey showed on Monday. Japan's average land price increased 0.4 percent in 2016, a bigger rise than 0.2 percent in 2015, the National Tax Agency said.

Chicago, IL

