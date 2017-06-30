Japan to raise crude storage capacity for Saudi Aramco in Okinawa

The Japanese government is preparing to raise the crude storage capacity that it lends to state-owned Saudi Aramco by 1.9 MMbbl this summer, the trade ministry said on Friday. Japan and Saudi Arabia last October agreed to raise the storage capacity in Okinawa, an island southwest of Japan, from 1 MMkl to 1.3 MMkl by the summer of 2017, an official from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said, without commenting on a detailed timetable for the launch of the new tanks.

