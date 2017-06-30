Japan rescuers dig through rubble as rain goes on, at least 6 dead

Thousands of Japanese rescuers dug through twisted wood and mud on Friday in the wake of freak rains that killed six people and forced nearly 80,000 from their homes, with more rain falling amid warnings of further landslides. Parts of Fukuoka, on the southwestern island of Kyushu, were hit by 593 mm of rain in the 48 hours to 9:00 a.m. Friday , well over the rainfall of a usual July, the meteorological agency said.

