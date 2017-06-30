Japan, EU on cusp of free trade agreement after U.S. TPP rebuff

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom shakes hands with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida before the start of their meeting as a part of the Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations at Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan, 30 June 2017. European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom and Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida attend their meeting as a part of the Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations at Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan 30 June 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.