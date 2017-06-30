Japan, EU on cusp of free trade agree...

Japan, EU on cusp of free trade agreement after U.S. TPP rebuff

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom shakes hands with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida before the start of their meeting as a part of the Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations at Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan, 30 June 2017. European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom and Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida attend their meeting as a part of the Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations at Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan 30 June 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May '17 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,780 • Total comments across all topics: 282,171,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC