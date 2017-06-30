Japan Airlines enhances comfort and a...

Japan Airlines enhances comfort and adds new JAL Sky Suite to Boeing 787-9

Japan Airlines has announced that it will introduce a new JAL Sky Suite configuration on its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The new 'JAL Sky Suite 787-9' will debut on the Tokyo Narita-Kuala Lumpur route, starting at the end of July 2017, and will progressively be introduced on other international routes.

Chicago, IL

