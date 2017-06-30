Independence Day celebrations return ...

Independence Day celebrations return to US bases across Japan

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Independence Day celebrations, including plenty of colorful fireworks, are making a triumphant return to U.S. bases in Japan, a year after such events were scaled back in the wake of a brutal slaying on Okinawa. "You protect freedom every day," Col.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May '17 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,887 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC