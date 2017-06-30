Hyogo Gov. Toshizo Ido returned for f...

Hyogo Gov. Toshizo Ido returned for fifth term as voters take experience over change

While Tokyo voters took a new direction with Gov. Yuriko Koike's Tomin First no Kai on Sunday, Hyogo voters opted for more of the same by giving 71-year-old Gov. Toshizo Ido a fifth term on his promises to deal with the prefecture's ailing finances and falling population. Ido, who is also head of the eight-prefecture, four-city Union of Kansai Governments, was backed by local chapters of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, as well as the Democratic Party and the Social Democratic Party.

