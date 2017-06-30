Heavy rain causes flooding in southwe...

Heavy rain causes flooding in southwestern Japan; 1 dead

Workers inspect a swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Miyoshi, Hiroshima prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Heavy rain following the recent typhoon has left a man found dead and flooded many houses in southwestern Japan.

