Former senior Narita airport executiv...

Former senior Narita airport executive is arrested on bribery charges

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

The Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday arrested Yoshiyuki Kurita, 64, a former senior executive of Narita International Airport Corp., for allegedly receiving 600,000 in bribes in return for business favors. Police officers searched the operator of Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, to obtain evidence of the violation of the companies law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) 12 hr Fkemallracist 434
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May '17 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,924 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC