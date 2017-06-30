Former senior Narita airport executive is arrested on bribery charges
The Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday arrested Yoshiyuki Kurita, 64, a former senior executive of Narita International Airport Corp., for allegedly receiving 600,000 in bribes in return for business favors. Police officers searched the operator of Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, to obtain evidence of the violation of the companies law.
