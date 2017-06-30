Fast-growing Fishers quality-control ...

Fast-growing Fishers quality-control firm bought by Japanese companies

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

Stratosphere Quality LLC, a fast-growing company based in Fishers that helps manufacturers eliminate product defects, has been acquired by two Japanese companies for an undisclosed amount.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) 20 hr Fkemallracist 434
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May '17 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,201 • Total comments across all topics: 282,265,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC