Fast-growing Fishers quality-control firm bought by Japanese companies
Stratosphere Quality LLC, a fast-growing company based in Fishers that helps manufacturers eliminate product defects, has been acquired by two Japanese companies for an undisclosed amount.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|20 hr
|Fkemallracist
|434
|7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi...
|Jun 18
|frtodd
|1
|Robert E. Dickey
|May '17
|Now_What-
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr '17
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC