EU, Japan officials seal trade agreement, EU official says

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom and Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida attend their meeting as a part of the Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations at Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan 30 June 2017. Senior European Union and Japanese officials reached a free-trade agreement on Wednesday, paving the way for leaders to conclude the political accord on Thursday, European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said.

