Embryonic stem cells to be available for medical use in Japan by next March

Embryonic stem cells for regenerative medicine will become available to medical institutions by the March 2018 end of fiscal 2017, Hirofumi Suemori, associate professor at Kyoto University's Institute for Frontier Life and Medical Sciences, has said. Suemori also said Tuesday that ES cells for medical treatment, which have been approved by both the health and science ministries, would be created from October at the earliest.

