Donations under hometown tax payment program hit record A 284 billion in 2016
Tax deductible donations to municipal governments under the furusato nozei payment scheme in fiscal 2016 hit a record A 284.4 billion, the government said Tuesday. Donations were up 1.7-fold in the year ended March 31 from fiscal 2015 as simplified online procedures encouraged more people to make use of the program, the internal affairs ministry said.
