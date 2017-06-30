Depopulation, tourism on voters' mind...

Depopulation, tourism on voters' minds as Nara gears up for mayoral election

Nara voters head to the polls Sunday for a mayoral election that has been dominated by concerns over a shrinking population and an expanding tourist industry. Three candidates are challenging incumbent Mayor Gen Nakagawa, 41, who is seeking a third term.

Chicago, IL

