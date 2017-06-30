Daikaya Team Locks Down High-Profile ...

Daikaya Team Locks Down High-Profile Pop-Up in Japan

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Eater

The folks at Daikaya Group are setting up shop in Hokkaido, considered a top ramen mecca in the world. Sapporo-based noodle master Takashi Nishiyama, who also supplies the D.C. restaurant group with noodles, invited the team-making Daikaya the first non-Japanese and American ramen shop to be asked to participate in the Japanese pop-up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Wed Fkemallracist 434
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May '17 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,030 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC