Daikaya Team Locks Down High-Profile Pop-Up in Japan

The folks at Daikaya Group are setting up shop in Hokkaido, considered a top ramen mecca in the world. Sapporo-based noodle master Takashi Nishiyama, who also supplies the D.C. restaurant group with noodles, invited the team-making Daikaya the first non-Japanese and American ramen shop to be asked to participate in the Japanese pop-up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.