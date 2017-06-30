Cheese, cars at issue as Japan, EU inch toward trade pact

In this Friday, June 30, 2017, file photo, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan, second left, and European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom, left, are escorted by Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and Japanese Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Yuji Yamamoto to a working dinner as a part of the Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations at Iikura guest house in Tokyo. Japan's foreign minister is preparing to head to Brussels to seek a breakthrough in talks on a free trade agreement with the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.