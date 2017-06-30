BTS wraps up Japan tour

BTS heated up Japan with its May-July tour that concluded with a concert in Sapporo on Sunday. According to Big Hit Entertainment, the K-pop sensation's "2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour ~Japan Edition~" was attended by 145,000 fans in Osaka, Hiroshima, Nagoya, Saitama, Fukuoka, and Sapporo.

