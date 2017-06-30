At least 10 missing and 400,000 evacuated as heavy rain pounds Japan

Houses and a vehicle are damaged by a swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on July 6, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via Local residents are rescued by firefighters after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on July 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.