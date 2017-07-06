Arashiyama's emerald forest: The Sagano Bamboo Grove
It's in a folklore and used in expressions, you'll find it in the cuisine, it plays an important part in festivals, it's used for construction, handicrafts and art, and perhaps, in so many ways, a lifesaver, because the people are told to run for cover in a bamboo forest when earthquake strikes. If you can consider the number of regular visitors this Kyoto attraction receives daily as "earth shaking", then everyone is in the right place -the Sagano Bamboo Grove in Arashiyama.
