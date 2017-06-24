Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jsr Corp (JSCPY) to "Buy"
The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and chemical materials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi...
|Jun 18
|frtodd
|1
|Robert E. Dickey
|May '17
|Now_What-
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr '17
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC