Why is the Hospitality Industry in Japan Steadily Growing?
The Japanese have a term called "Omotenashi," which signifies the traditionally correct and proper way to treat a guest, and it is this term that has become somewhat of a guiding principle for much of the island nation's hospitality industry. Perhaps it is this long-standing commitment to hospitality that has driven steadily increasing interest in Japanese tourism in recent years from both domestic and international investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi...
|Jun 18
|frtodd
|1
|Robert E. Dickey
|May '17
|Now_What-
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr '17
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC