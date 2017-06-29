Why is the Hospitality Industry in Ja...

Why is the Hospitality Industry in Japan Steadily Growing?

The Japanese have a term called "Omotenashi," which signifies the traditionally correct and proper way to treat a guest, and it is this term that has become somewhat of a guiding principle for much of the island nation's hospitality industry. Perhaps it is this long-standing commitment to hospitality that has driven steadily increasing interest in Japanese tourism in recent years from both domestic and international investors.

Chicago, IL

