Watch Beaufort's CJ Cummings battle it out with Japanese weightlifter

Beaufort weightlifting standout C.J. Cummings, 17, claimed his fourth consecutive world title Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, successfully defending his previous International Weightlifting Federation Junior World Championship title Nine candles were lit by leaders of local churches during a vigil for the Emanuel 9 hosted by the Unified Interfaith Community Coalition of Beaufort on Friday at the new Grace Chapel AME Church on Lady's Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.