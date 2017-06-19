VMA-311 squadron says goodbye to Japan

VMA-311 squadron says goodbye to Japan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Marine Attack Squadron 311 departed Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 31 as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Based out of Yuma, VMA-311 is expected to be the last AV-8B Harrier squadron forward deployed to MCAS Iwakuni.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Sun frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,775 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC