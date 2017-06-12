US student Otto Warmbier evacuated from North Korea in coma after release
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Otto Warmbier, an American student who was held in North Korea since last January, has been released. US student Otto Warmbier, who has been detained in North Korea for 17 months, has been medically evacuated from the country in a coma, his parents say.
