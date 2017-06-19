US Navy identifies all seven sailors ...

US Navy identifies all seven sailors killed in Japan collision

The US Navy today identified all seven sailors killed after their destroyer was partially flooded following a collision with a container ship off Japan's coast at the weekend, confirming their deaths for the first time. The crew were reported missing after Saturday's predawn collision, triggering a major US-Japanese search operation, with divers scouring damaged areas of the destroyer.

Chicago, IL

