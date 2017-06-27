US Navy Holds Memorial Service for 7 ...

US Navy Holds Memorial Service for 7 Sailors Killed in Crash

The U.S. Navy paid tribute on Tuesday to seven sailors who were killed when their destroyer collided with a merchant ship off Japan. The Japan-based 7th Fleet said more than 2,000 sailors and their families attended the ceremony in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo.

