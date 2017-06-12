US Navy destroyer takes on water afte...

US Navy destroyer takes on water after collision off Japanese coast

A US Navy destroyer is taking on water after colliding with a merchant ship about 56 nautical miles off the coast of Yokosuka, Japan, a US Navy official told CNN on Friday. The official said emergency procedures have been put in place and the ship is not in danger of sinking at this time.

