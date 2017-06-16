US Navy Destroyer Collides With Merch...

US Navy Destroyer Collides With Merchant Vessel Near Japan

Read more: News Max

A U.S. Navy destroyer has collided with a merchant vessel southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, the U.S. Navy said on Friday. In a statement, the Navy said the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant vessel 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka and the extent of injuries to U.S. personnel "is being determined."

Chicago, IL

