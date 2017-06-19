UPDATE 3-Japanese airbag maker Takata files for bankruptcy, gets U.S. sponsor

Takata Corp. Chairman and CEO Shigehisa Takada attends a news conference after its decision to file for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo, Japan, June 26, 2017. ), the firm at the centre of the auto industry's biggest ever product recall, filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and Japan, and said it would be bought for $1.6 billion by U.S.-based Key Safety Systems.

