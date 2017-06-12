Twice endorses Japan's Shibuya 109 st...

Twice endorses Japan's Shibuya 109 stores

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Twice will be promoting the summer sale campaign of Japan's department store chain Shibuya 109, JYP Entertainment said Wednesday. The members of JYP's multinational group were recently selected as the models for the chain's "109 Summer Sale" campaign for 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,020 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC