Trading in Takata shares to be suspended: Japan Exchange Group
Trading in shares of Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp will be temporarily suspended on Friday, following media reports that the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy, said Japan Exchange Group, which operates Tokyo Stock Exchange. The logo of Takata Corp is seen on its display at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, Japan, February 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert E. Dickey
|May 24
|Now_What-
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr '17
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC