Trading in Takata shares to be suspen...

Trading in Takata shares to be suspended: Japan Exchange Group

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Trading in shares of Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp will be temporarily suspended on Friday, following media reports that the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy, said Japan Exchange Group, which operates Tokyo Stock Exchange. The logo of Takata Corp is seen on its display at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, Japan, February 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,834 • Total comments across all topics: 281,806,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC