Toyoda Gosei Enhances Production Capacity for Plastic Fuel Filler Pipes

Toyoda Gosei will invest about 2 billion yen to expand production facilities in its Heiwacho Plant and at one of its US manufacturing subsidiaries, TG Kentucky, LLC. The production capacity of the two plants together will be increased to 2 million pipes annually by 2020, about four times the current level. Similar investments are planned in China, Czech Republic, and other locations to meet customer's demand for the product.

