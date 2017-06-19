Top US Navy commander in Japan over d...

Top US Navy commander in Japan over destroyer collision

The US Navy's top commander visited Japan Tuesday to meet the grieving families of seven sailors killed in a weekend accident, as investigators probe questions over the timing of the collision with a container ship. Admiral John Richardson arrived at the US naval base in Yokosuka on the outskirts of Tokyo to meet bereaved relatives and officers who served on the USS Fitzgerald.

Chicago, IL

