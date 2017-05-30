Top MTSU student journalist calls Jap...

Top MTSU student journalist calls Japan fellowship 'amazingexperience'

MTSU senior Sarah Grace Taylor is shown outside of a temple in the Dotonbori district of Osaka, Japan, during her May visit as a member of the 2017 Roy W. Howard collegiate reporting fellows. MTSU award-winning student journalist Sarah Grace Taylor made her way to Japan in recent weeks after being chosen as one of nine winners of the Roy W. Howard National Collegiate Reporting Competition.

