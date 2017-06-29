Tokyo election, populist leader could...

Tokyo election, populist leader could shift Japan politics

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

In this Thursday, June 29, 2017 photo, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike addresses a crowd during her "Tomin First" party's campaign rally for Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election in Tokyo. The election for Tokyo metropolitan assembly on Sunday, July 2 is attracting more attention than usual, because it could shift the political landscape in Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May '17 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,581 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC