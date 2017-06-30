Third fire ant infestation confirmed ...

Third fire ant infestation confirmed at Nagoya port

A third fire ant infestation has emerged at Nagoya port, following two similar discoveries last month in Kobe, the Aichi Prefectural Government said Friday. The aggressive reddish-brown ants, highly invasive and native to South America, are feared for their painful stings.

