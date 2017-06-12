The same-sex commuter car debate is alive and well in Japan
The woman reported that she "felt something strange on the right side of her waist" from the man behind her, but when a nearby upstanding citizen tried to hold him down until the police arrived, the man shook him off, ran onto the track, and was hit by an oncoming train. This isn't the first time this has happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert E. Dickey
|May 24
|Now_What-
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr '17
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC