The Other B-29 Missions

Guy Longshore of LaGrange, Georgia, was a B-29 Command Gunner with the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War 2, and was stationed in the Pacific at the end of the war. On the night of August 6, 1945, unable to sleep, he walked to the edge of the island of Saipan and watched a B-29 bomber take off from the neighboring island of Tinian; later he learned that the bomber was the Enola Gay , headed toward Hiroshima.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.