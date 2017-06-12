The extraordinary untold Japan story ...

The extraordinary untold Japan story of 'You Only Live Twice'

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

On the 50th anniversary of the premiere of the fifth 'James Bond' film in Japan, we explore spy rings in Tokyo, a secretive Sherlock Holmes society and an Australian double agent behind 007's Japanese adventure Rising up in a small helicopter into a clear blue sky, a British Secret Service agent then passes over the smoking vapors of the volcanic landscape in the far south of Japan, looking for the secret hideaway of a master criminal. Before he knows it, several SPECTRE helicopters are on his tail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,414 • Total comments across all topics: 281,839,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC