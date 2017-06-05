The Crunchy, Just-Sweet-Enough Cookie That Brings Kyoto to My...

The Crunchy, Just-Sweet-Enough Cookie...

When my brother and I were kids in elementary school, a regular weekday was made special when a package from Japan, sent by one of our grandmothers, waited on the table. We would open the large box anxiously, in the hopes that they would contain the large yellow tins containing delicately wrapped bags of soba-boro.

Chicago, IL

