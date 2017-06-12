Thai mascot at expo not inspired by J...

Thai mascot at expo not inspired by Japanese character

Several early designs were drafted for the Thai mascot at Astana Expo 2017, with the corn cob finally being chosen. The designer of the Thai mascot for Astana Expo 2017 in Kazakhstan has denied basing it on a popular Japanese mascot, as hinted at by the mayor of Osaka city.

