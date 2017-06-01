Talk about an armada: 2 U.S. carriers...

Talk about an armada: 2 U.S. carriers operating off Japan

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

June 1, Sea of Japan: The aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, cruiser Lake Champlain and destroyers Wayne E. Meyer and Michael Murphy sail with the carrier Ronald Reagan, cruiser Shiloh and destroyers Barry, McCambell, Fitzgerald and Mustin and Japanese ships Hyuga and Ashigara. June 1, Sea of Japan: The aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, cruiser Lake Champlain and destroyers Wayne E. Meyer and Michael Murphy sail with the carrier Ronald Reagan, cruiser Shiloh and destroyers Barry, McCambell, Fitzgerald and Mustin and Japanese ships Hyuga and Ashigara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,770 • Total comments across all topics: 281,499,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC