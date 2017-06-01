Talk about an armada: 2 U.S. carriers operating off Japan

June 1, Sea of Japan: The aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, cruiser Lake Champlain and destroyers Wayne E. Meyer and Michael Murphy sail with the carrier Ronald Reagan, cruiser Shiloh and destroyers Barry, McCambell, Fitzgerald and Mustin and Japanese ships Hyuga and Ashigara. June 1, Sea of Japan: The aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, cruiser Lake Champlain and destroyers Wayne E. Meyer and Michael Murphy sail with the carrier Ronald Reagan, cruiser Shiloh and destroyers Barry, McCambell, Fitzgerald and Mustin and Japanese ships Hyuga and Ashigara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.