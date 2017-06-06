Taiwan-themed train runs in Japan

A train painted with images of Taiwan began operation in Japan's Kansai region on Monday, hoping to promote travel in Taiwan. The "Meet Colors!" painted train, which will run 10 times a day between Osaka and Himeji for a period of one year, was the result of a collaboration between Taiwan's Tourism Bureau and Japan's Sanyo Electric Railway Co.

