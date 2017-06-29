Spotlight: Japan's opposition bloc demands Diet be reconvened over...
Japan's opposition parties on Thursday demanded an extraordinary session of the Diet be convened to deliberate Defense Minister Tomomi Inada's controversial remarks about using the Self-Defense Forces to promote a specific candidate in the upcoming Tokyo metropolitan assembly election. The opposition parties made their demands to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by way of the House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima, who said he would pass the request on to the Cabinet.
