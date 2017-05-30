Souvenirs for the summer holidays

Yesterday Read more: The Japan Times

As Japan heats up as a tourist destination, On Design looks into souvenir ideas that won't take up much space in the suitcase and are a little less cliched than the usual airport fare. OK - a fan is a cliche, but Nishikawa Shouroku Shoten's wide range of hand fans are all contemporary in design, with not one "Great Wave" or geisha ukiyo-e print in sight.

Chicago, IL

