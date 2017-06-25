She's all white: Rare filly makes winning race debut in Japan
The three-year-old filly was successful over 2600 metres at Hakodate on Saturday in her fourth raceday appearance, picking up 5 million in stakes money in the process. The move up in distance must have suited the filly, as she'd been unplaced in two starts at 1800m and third in May in another 1800m race.
