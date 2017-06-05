Rocks containing cobalt, other rare m...

Rocks containing cobalt, other rare metals found on seabed off eastern Japan

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

A team led by Japan's marine science agency said Monday it has found rocks containing cobalt and other rare metals on the Pacific seafloor off eastern Japan, in an area covering around 950 sq. km, about half the size of Tokyo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC