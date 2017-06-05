Rocks containing cobalt, other rare metals found on seabed off eastern Japan
A team led by Japan's marine science agency said Monday it has found rocks containing cobalt and other rare metals on the Pacific seafloor off eastern Japan, in an area covering around 950 sq. km, about half the size of Tokyo.
