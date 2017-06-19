Remains of 7 sailors killed in US shi...

Remains of 7 sailors killed in US ship collision return home

This combination of undated photos released Monday, June 19, 2017, by the U.S. Navy shows the seven U.S. sailors who died in a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan on Saturday, June 17, 2017. From top left to right, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Md.; Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, Calif.; Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Va.; and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, Calif.

