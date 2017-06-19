Remains of 7 sailors killed in US ship collision return home
This combination of undated photos released Monday, June 19, 2017, by the U.S. Navy shows the seven U.S. sailors who died in a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan on Saturday, June 17, 2017. From top left to right, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Md.; Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, Calif.; Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Va.; and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi...
|Jun 18
|frtodd
|1
|Robert E. Dickey
|May 24
|Now_What-
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr '17
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC